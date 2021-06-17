HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

