HighTower Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.