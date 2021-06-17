HighTower Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.
In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
