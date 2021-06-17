HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Cut to “Underperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $5.89 on Monday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 9.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.