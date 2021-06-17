Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. Sells 11,155 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HPE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

