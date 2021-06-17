Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 690,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,710. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

