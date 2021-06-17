Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

