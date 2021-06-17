Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HPST opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Hempstract has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Hempstract alerts:

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.