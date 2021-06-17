Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $5.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 2,584,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

