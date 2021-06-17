Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

