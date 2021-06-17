Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.36

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 87049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

