Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182.59 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $182.59 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00038152 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00222726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00036212 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,599,030,580 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.