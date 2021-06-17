Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.37

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 4004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 418,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

