Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 6,040 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

