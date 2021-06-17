Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 4,302 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,669,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.