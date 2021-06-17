Headinvest LLC Purchases 432 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $114.53 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48.

