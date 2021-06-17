Headinvest LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

