Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.