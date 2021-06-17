Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,353 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.