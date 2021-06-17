Headinvest LLC Buys 274 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

