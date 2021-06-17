Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

