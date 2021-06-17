HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

