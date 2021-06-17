Head-To-Head Review: Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) versus China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 18.82% 5.82% 0.31% China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Daiwa Securities Group and China Mengniu Dairy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and China Mengniu Dairy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.79 $1.02 billion N/A N/A China Mengniu Dairy $11.44 billion 2.06 $594.06 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Mengniu Dairy.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats China Mengniu Dairy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 168 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of stock, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products primarily to institutional investors, investors of business, and financial and public-interest corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.