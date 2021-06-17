Head-To-Head Comparison: Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) vs. Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mobivity alerts:

This table compares Mobivity and Churchill Capital Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million 6.85 -$2.92 million N/A N/A Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Mobivity has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mobivity and Churchill Capital Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 2 0 3.00

Churchill Capital Corp II has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than Mobivity.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -32.22% N/A -48.10% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A -437.88% -3.13%

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. Its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics. The company also provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. Mobivity Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.