Head to Head Analysis: Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) vs. Its Peers

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allegro MicroSystems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million $17.95 million 113.63 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 19.56

Allegro MicroSystems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors 2108 8320 15470 645 2.55

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems competitors beat Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

