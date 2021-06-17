HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 44,453 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

