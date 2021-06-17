HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 344 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.