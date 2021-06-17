HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 10,715 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15.

