HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

