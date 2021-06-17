HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

