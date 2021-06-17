HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Shares of MA opened at $363.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.