HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.