HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 230.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

