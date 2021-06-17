Haverford Trust Co. Sells 718 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,934,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,539,000 after buying an additional 123,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

