Haverford Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

JKHY stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

