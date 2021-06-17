Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 411,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.52.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

