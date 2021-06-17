Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.81 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

