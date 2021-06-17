Haverford Trust Co. Has $381,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.61 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

