Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

