Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 6,807 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 509.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

