Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $445,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. 1,240,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

