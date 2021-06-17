Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $334.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.69. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.