Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 603 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

COF stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

