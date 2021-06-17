Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 819 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,794,000 after buying an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

SNX opened at $125.01 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

