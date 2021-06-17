Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total value of C$361,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,151.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$147.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$66.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$89.42 and a 1-year high of C$147.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.