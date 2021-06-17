Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

HARP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 4,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

