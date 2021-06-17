Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

