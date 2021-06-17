Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,741 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

