Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.6% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 58,115 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 191,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 425,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

