Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,676 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.