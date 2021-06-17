Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

INFO opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

